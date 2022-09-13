Oswego County Land Bank Board Meeting Cancelled

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank board meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.

