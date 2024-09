OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee worked with Oswego Public Transit, operated by Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to provide residents with rides to the Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski farmers’ markets.

The group met up at the Oswego Farmers’ Market on Thursday, July 21 to launch the new venture. For transportation routes and details, call OCO at 315-598-1514.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related