Oswego County Legislature Clerk Recognized For 10 Years Of Service To County

September 25, 2021 Contributor
Betsy Sherman-Saunders and Jim Weatherup. Photo provided by Oswego County.

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Betsy Sherman-Saunders for her 10 years of service to the county.

Sherman-Saunders is Clerk of the Oswego County Legislature.

