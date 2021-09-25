OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Betsy Sherman-Saunders for her 10 years of service to the county.
Sherman-Saunders is Clerk of the Oswego County Legislature.
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Betsy Sherman-Saunders for her 10 years of service to the county.
Sherman-Saunders is Clerk of the Oswego County Legislature.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2024. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.