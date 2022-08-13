Oswego County Legislature Meets At H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse For August Meeting

PULASKI, NY – Pulaski, New York’s historic H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse was the setting for the Thursday, August 11 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature.

All but three legislators were present as the meeting began. The minutes of the July meeting were accepted unanimously.

Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe welcomed the group to the village and thanked the legislators for helping to make Oswego County a better place for all citizens.

“This courthouse is really an anchor to our downtown,” Tighe said.

Under the Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs agenda, widespread access to high speed internet was listed as priority for the county moving forward. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup noted that the shift to a digital economy had been underway nationwide, but that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for widespread access to high speed data as students began to be educated remotely.

Weatherup said the legislature would take up the bulk of the funding needed to increase availability to underserved portions of the county, but the localities and towns would be asked to make a contribution to the cost of expanding high speed coverage.

The resolution passed unanimously.

A resolution introduced by District 3 Legislator Edward Gilson to earmark $18,000 to move and prepare voting machines for upcoming elections passed unanimously.

A resolution introduced by Legislator Gilson to increase the amount of petty cash available to Motor Vehicle Offices passed unanimously.

A resolution to create satellite police offices in the City of Fulton drew comment from Legislative Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, who stated that this creation of additional police stations was not necessary based on other pressing needs in the city of Fulton, and that Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels discussed this with him and said that the stations were part of a ‘wish list.’

“We are not here to discuss the city of Fulton’s ‘wish list’,” Weatherup said.

The resolution passed with Castiglia opposed.

All Public Safety Committee agenda items passed unanimously. All Human Services Committee resolutions passed unanimously. All Economic and Planning Committee resolutions passed, with item EP 2 being tabled for further discussion within the committee. All Health Committee resolutions passed unanimously. All Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology resolutions passed unanimously, with the approval of the replacement of the faulty elevator in the County office building being of note.

All of the Finance and Personnel Committee resolutions passed, with the resolution to create a Deputy Highway Superintendent position in and for the County of Oswego being challenged by Legislator Castiglia, on the basis of the cost to the County. A resolution to purchase new debit and credit card reading machines for the County Clerk’s office passed unanimously.

Under the Unfinished Business Agenda, Legislator Castiglia reminded the legislature of the ongoing silo fire at the Attis Biofuels plant in Volney, and its effect on the health and wellbeing of nearby residents.

“Before I came to the meeting, I got a phone call from a resident saying that the taste is in her mouth long after she comes inside,” Castiglia said.

Castiglia’s mention of the issue drew no further discussion or comment from the legislative body.

The meeting then moved to the public comment period, with Shauna Rettig speaking to the legislative body regarding her dissatisfaction with the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services. Rettig stated that accountability is still lacking in the operations of these entities.

Colleen Scott asked the group questions regarding the death of Galaxy Ellis-Cruz, an infant that was found dead in her Palermo home in 2020. Scott said that county officials have not fulfilled their duties in pursuing this case.

“Why would the murder of a child be ignored?” Scott asked.

Stephanie Stone addressed the legislature, expressing her dissatisfaction with the family court and its handling of an ongoing case.

Weatherup then adjourned the meeting and thanked attendees for coming to the historic building.

