OSWEGO – Oswego County residents will find a bit of relief at the gas pumps this summer, the Oswego County Legislature passing a measure that will lower gas prices by $0.16 cents a gallon during their monthly meeting Thursday, April 14.

The measure follows along the lines of the New York State 2022 Budget’s “Gas Tax Holiday Act”, applied earlier this week in Albany. According to New York State Senate Bill Number: S8479A, the bill will freeze state gas taxes on “fuel gas, motor fuel and diesel fuel” beginning June 1 and running through December 31, 2022.

Gas prices in Oswego County will reflect those in Onondaga County, the amount being capped at $4 per gallon.

Legislator James Karasek spoke in support of the bill, addressing county residents need for help with increasing gas prices.

“I think this is a great motion that at least indicates that we’re aware of the problem, that we’re very much aware of what the prices are doing, and we’re trying to look out for what little bit that we can,” Karasek said. “It’s not going to change anyone’s life, but it does begin a conversation of going forward of trying to watch out for people in this county and making their dollar stretch a little bit further.”

The measure was unanimously passed. During the meeting, the Legislature also passed two measures allowing partial tax exemptions to certain property owners aged 65-years and older (Local Law No. 1), and to qualifying persons with disabilities (Real Property Tax Law 459-C).

Fulton Common Councilor Lawrence Macner spoke during Public Session opposing the measure, saying he would rather see the Legislature table the measure until they could come up with a plan that supports all seniors over the age of 65.

“I speak in opposition of this proposed resolution basically because I believe it should include all seniors over 65,” Macner said. “I believe that something could be thought up to make this fair and equitable to all seniors over 65 regardless of your income.”

Oswego County Attorney Richard C. Mitchell pointed out that all exemptions are governed by the New York State Real Property Tax Law, noting the measure allows the maximum allotment at this time.

The Legislature also recognized the retirement of Oswego County Housing Program Coordinator Scott Smith, who worked with the county for the past 32 years.

“Thanks very much. It’s been an honor to be here, and just remember that there’s more to what we do here than just roads and bridges and stuff like that,” Smith said. “There’s also the human factor. There are a lot of people out there with great teams, and it’s been an honor to know them.”

The Legislature also observed the following proclamations during the Thursday evening meeting:

National Donate Life Month

National Telecommunicators Week

Child Abuse Prevention Month

Fair Housing Month

All resolutions passed. County Legislature meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held on May 12 at 2:00 p.m. To view the full agenda, please click here.

