OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recognized outgoing Legislator Ralph Stacy, Jr. at its December meeting.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Stacy thanking him for his service over this last term. Stacy represented District 25, which covers portions of the city of Fulton. He served on the Legislature’s Health and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees.

