Oswego County Man Charged In Connection With Grocery Store Robbery

CLAY, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff Office reports that Detectives have arrested an Oswego County man in connection with the Tops Friendly Market grocery store robbery that occurred in the Town of Clay on January 27.

Joseph Ryan O’Donnell, 43, of County Route 54, Town of Schroeppel, New York, was charged yesterday with robbery in the 1st degree, criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree, grand larceny in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree.

Through a police investigation, detectives identified O’Donnell as the suspect that was armed with a handgun when he robbed the Tops Friendly Market located at 8417 Oswego Road. No one was injured in the robbery and O’Donnell fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

O’Donnell is currently being held in the Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned sometime today in Centralized Arraignment Court.

