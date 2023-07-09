Oswego County Offers Public Bus Riding Classes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management and CiTi BOCES partner to offer residents “Ride the Route” classes this summer and fall. These sessions are planned to teach people about the Oswego Public Transit and Centro Public Transit bus systems.

“We know that navigating bus schedules and figuring out how to transfer between different bus systems can sometimes be confusing,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “Residents will learn everything they need to know about riding these public buses at our ‘Ride the Route’ classes, giving them the confidence to take the bus. We hope to expand these classes into other parts of the county as interest grows.”

Travel experts will teach attendees about bus safety and how to plan trips, read a bus map and schedule and how to transfer between buses. A guide will also accompany class members for a ride-along starting on an Oswego Public Transit bus and transferring to a Centro bus.

Participants will receive free bus passes for the ride-along as well as one round-trip fare for both bus systems for future use. The class will receive tokens to use for the Oswego Public Transit bus and a paper bus pass for the Centro bus. Bus tokens and passes do not expire.

The following classes are planned at the CiTi Lifelong Learning Center, 104 Cayuga St., Fulton:

Tuesday, July 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Community groups, schools, businesses and anyone wanting to learn about taking the bus are welcome to sign up for the free “Ride the Route” classes. Registration is required.

For more information or to sign up, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

