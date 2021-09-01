Oswego County Offers Wide Selection Of U-Pick Apple Orchards

OSWEGO COUNTY – With the calendar continuing to turn and the fall fast approaching, apples are getting ready for harvest. Oswego County has a myriad of excellent orchards for U-Pick apples, as well as baked goods and jams.

Apples in New York are typically ready to pick the last weekend of August, spanning through the middle or end of October, but each orchard is different and should be called ahead for availability and apple varieties.

Appledale Orchards – 6018 State Rt 3, Mexico, P: 315-963-3628

Opening up its doors as a business in 1959, Appledale Orchards offers both a “country market” and a U-Pick orchard. At the market, customers can purchase home-made cider, cider donuts and other baked goods. Along the property, there is “entertainment for the whole family,” as the website describes it, including a corn maze, hay rides and wine tastings.

Appledale Orchards started its U-Pick season August 24, with several different apples such as Paula Red and Ginger Gold. For this week, they added Zestar apples as well as Sweet Maia apples. Appledale Orchards is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. but recommend coming at 4 p.m. at the latest for apple picking.

Behling Orchard – 114 Potter Road, Mexico, P: 315-96-7068

For five generations Behling Orchard has grown apples right in Mexico for residents to enjoy. It boasts an old-fashioned technique that it has been using since the 1940s to make its all-natural apple cider which is produced on-site at the apple barn, according to its website.

Today, the orchard grows 80 different types of apples across 200 acres. U-Pick apples and the barn store is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday. Behling Orchard has not opened up its U-Pick apples; however, it will start in early September with Akane, Burgundy and Ginger Gold varieties.

Greco Family Farm & Orchard – 297 West 5th Street, Oswego, P: 315-216-4180

Greco Farm offers one of the lengthier lists of U-Pick apples throughout apple picking season, specifically 39 different varieties. These include some of the more standard apples like Red Delicious, Gala and Honeycrisp but also some more unique ones such as Geneva Early, Idared and even a selection of pears.

This orchard opens a touch later than the previous two, as the store opens on September 7. The store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week during the season. U-Pick typically opens Labor Day Weekend, but the orchard is unsure of the exact date this season.

Maple Help Stock Farms – 207 Hurlbut Road, Mexico, P: 315-363-7558

Maple Help prides itself on its excellent maple syrup products, hence the namesake of the farm. Beyond that, it also offers a nice selection of U-Pick apples, including some of the early maturing apples that are ready around September such as Zestar, Ginger Gold and McIntosh. Maple Help Stock Farms opens its doors for the U-Pick season in September and operates everyday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ontario Orchards –15273 Sterling Center Road, Sterling, P: 315-343-6328

Ontario Orchards is one of the larger businesses on the list, offering more than just apples and farm products. It also sells a variety of local items that it does not make such as Dinosaur Bar-B-Que sauces, maple syrups and Canale’s jarred tomato sauce. The orchard also hosts an annual Fall Jamboree with wine tastings, corn mazes and wagon rides. This year it will fall on September 18 and 19 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

U-Pick apples will begin September 11 but are only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. As for the selection of U-Pick apples, those will vary throughout the season, but those who are interested may call the week before.

Sage Creek Orchards – 139 Minckler Road, Mexico, P: 315-963-3486

Sage Creek is a family owned orchard that is “mostly naturally grown,” according to its Facebook page. Alongside apples, there is a selection of honey and other items in the store that is on the property as well. August 22 was the start of the U-Pick season for Sage Creek with the early maturing apples already available. The U-Pick and farm store is open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fruit Valley Orchard – 507 Bunker Hill Road, Oswego, P: 315-342-3793

Fruit Valley is a small family orchard and greenhouse that offers fruits, vegetables and flowers. In addition to the U-Pick selection, it also grows heirloom and antique varieties of apples which are excellent for hard cider makers, according to its website. These include Red Spy, Baldwin and Porters Perfection apples.

The U-Pick season began on August 27, where it offered Zestar apples along with Bartlett pears. These varieties are expected to run out by this Thursday; however, the orchard will replace them with Jonamcs and Gala apples soon. Customers are urged to bring their own bags for the best deal, which is $0.75 per pound. Fruit Valley Orchard is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...