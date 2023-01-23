OSWEGO COUNTY – Medicare participants are offered a wide variety of health care options that may be confusing to navigate alone. This is especially true as the nation’s baby boomers are reaching the age of Medicare eligibility and those already on Medicare are reviewing their coverage options.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) hosts virtual Medicare 101 sessions to help current and soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the basics of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions are held via Zoom on the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. The program lasts about an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be held on Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23.

For more information or to reserve a space in a session, call the OFA at 315-349-3484

