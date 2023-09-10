OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department hosts another free paper shredding event this fall for county residents. It runs from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Bristol Hill Transfer Station, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton.

Residents may bring up to five bankers’ boxes each full of documents to be shredded. Please make sure there are no folders, paperclips, staples or binder clips mixed in with the papers.

This event is not open to small businesses. For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, go to www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

