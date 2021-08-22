OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department plans to conduct aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor Swamp on Tuesday evening, August 24, in portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia to reduce the population of mosquitoes that carry the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

EEE is an extremely rare but serious and often fatal infection that causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The aerial spraying will take place after 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 24.

The area to be sprayed is within these boundaries: U.S. Route 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Route 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south. Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

The state Department of Health has declared EEE an “imminent threat to public health” in Oswego County.

“We are working closely with the state Department of Health and are taking the necessary steps required by the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation to prepare for aerial spraying,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions. Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department. If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at oswegocounty.com.

The health department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. The product Kontrol 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form. The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County web site at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/eee.php, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m. Residents are also advised to:

Keep pets indoors.

Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; use insect repellents and wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home.

“Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure,” Huang said. “It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes.”

To protect against mosquitoes, the Health Department advises people to:

Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.

Wear shoes, socks, pants and a long-sleeved shirt when possible and limit outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active, between dusk and dawn.

Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and bird baths.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at oswegocounty.com/911 or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form. Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

