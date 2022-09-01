Oswego County Plans For Aerial Spraying Friday, Saturday

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 31, that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in five new mosquito pools (samples).

Two samples were collected from the town of West Monroe, and one sample each was found in the towns of Hastings and Palermo, and the village of Central Square.

West Nile virus (WNV) was also reported in three pools – one each in the towns of Hastings and West Monroe, and the village of Central Square. All samples were collected last week.

The state Department of Health has declared EEEV an “imminent threat to public health” in Oswego County. EEEV is an extremely rare but serious infection. It causes encephalitis or inflammation of the brain and is often fatal. It is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. The county is planning to conduct aerial spraying in two areas to reduce mosquito populations that carry the virus.

The first aerial spraying event is scheduled to take place after 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed is approximately 9,000 acres within these boundaries: southern edge of the village of Mexico, along Munger Hill Road, a line from NY Rte. 69 to NYS Rte. 3, NYS Rte. 3 south to the intersection of Co. Rte. 4 (Munger’s Corners).

A line from this point east to the intersection of Villard Road and Co. Rte. 45, Co. Rte. 45 east to French Street, French Street north to Markowitz Road, Markowitz Road west to Kenyon Road, Kenyon Road north to NYS Rte. 69, NYS Rte. 69 northwest to Munger Hill Road.

A second aerial spraying is planned to take place after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, weather permitting.

The second area to be sprayed is approximately 10,000 acres within these boundaries: US Rte. 11 in Central Square to the west, NYS Rte. 49 to the north, up to but not including the village of Constantia to the east; and the shoreline of Oneida Lake to the south. Pesticide will not be applied over the open waters of Oneida Lake.

Aerial spraying is dependent on weather conditions. If spraying is postponed due to weather conditions, residents will be notified through the news media and information will be posted on the Oswego County website at oswegocounty.com.

Residents within the spray area will be notified of the spraying by the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department.

The health department received permission and permits required to conduct aerial spraying from the state departments of Health and Environmental Conservation. The product Perm-X UL 30-30, which contains permethrin, will be applied in a diluted form. The county has contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying.

A copy of the pesticide label and safety data sheet (SDS) including warnings and fact sheets about permethrin aerial spraying can be found on the Oswego County website at https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/mosquitoes.php, or obtained by calling the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.

Residents in the spray area should stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed between 6 and 10 p.m. Residents are also advised to:

Keep pets indoors.

Close the vents on window air conditioners so that outside air doesn’t enter the home for one hour.

Remove outdoor toys, outdoor furniture, and clothing from the clothesline. Items left outdoors should be washed thoroughly with soap and water before using.

If you are driving through an area while spraying takes place, close your car windows and vents.

Cover gardens, and rinse homegrown fruits and vegetables thoroughly before cooking or eating.

Aerial spraying is a temporary control measure. It is still very important for people throughout Oswego County to continue their efforts to prevent exposure to mosquitoes.

People should limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active; use insect repellents and wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors; and eliminate standing water around the home.

To protect against mosquitoes, the Health Department advises people to:

Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.

Wear shoes, socks, pants and a long-sleeved shirt when possible and limit outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active, between dusk and dawn.

Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and bird baths.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.

Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at oswegocounty.com/911 or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form. Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

