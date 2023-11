Oswego County Proclaims April As Fair Housing Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee presented a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month to promote, support and enforce equal housing opportunities for all county residents. Oswego County prohibits discrimination based on age, sex, race, religion, color, disability, national origin, sexual orientation or military, marital and familial status in the sale, rental or advertising of housing opportunities, provision of brokerage services or the availability of residential real estate-related transactions.

