OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a proclamation designating May as Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

Foster care plays a critical role in providing a refuge for young people who must be removed from their homes. It is an invaluable resource for keeping children safe in temporary circumstances and providing stability, direction and comfort.

The main reason foster care exists is to remove children from harmful situations and help get them into a more stable environment. The children rely on their foster parents to provide a safe home on a temporary basis. In Oswego County, we have over 100 foster care families and more than 200 children in foster care.

Thirteen children have been adopted by their foster parents this year.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...