OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently designated April 10 to 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Telecommunicators are a vital link between our community and emergency services. They provide voice and computer support – including pre-arrival instructions – for first responders in emergency medical services, law enforcement and fire response services. The Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented the proclamation to Oswego County E-911 Dispatch Coordinator Susan Buske.

