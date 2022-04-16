Oswego County Recognizes Telecommunicators

April 16, 2022 Contributor
Pictured from left are Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; Oswego County E-911 Dispatch Coordinator Susan Buske; Committee Chairman Marc Greco, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Nathan Emmons, District 15; Laurie Mangano, District 17; and Frank Bombardo, District 7.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature recently designated April 10 to 16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Telecommunicators are a vital link between our community and emergency services. They provide voice and computer support – including pre-arrival instructions – for first responders in emergency medical services, law enforcement and fire response services. The Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented the proclamation to Oswego County E-911 Dispatch Coordinator Susan Buske.

