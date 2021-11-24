Oswego County Reminds Wireless Phone Customers To Sign Up For Hyper-Reach Emergency Notifications

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County residents who would like to receive emergency notifications through their wireless phones are reminded to sign up for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-911 Emergency Communications Department.

The Hyper-Reach service is used to notify residents of community alerts and local emergencies. The system is activated through E-911 and can send a message to targeted households at a rate of 10,000 telephone numbers per hour.

E-911 Director Kevin Pooley said the notification system can be targeted to help locate missing children, alert residents of police standoffs or urgent law enforcement incidents, evacuations, and other public safety incidents. The system is also used to notify residents during targeted aerial spraying for mosquitoes.

“I encourage our residents to sign up for this service. It is an efficient means for law enforcement to notify the public of emergency situations,” said Sheriff Don Hilton. “It also allows the public to assist the responding agencies with updated information.”

The system automatically calls landline phone numbers when a Hyper-Reach message is activated for a targeted area.

Residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages, e-mails and TTY/TDD may register for Hyper-Reach notification by clicking the link on the Oswego County website at https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=12481 or request a registration form by calling the E-911 administrative office at 315-343-1313 or 1-800-962-4433.

Information provided by customers is not used for any purpose other than emergency community announcements.

The service was purchased for Oswego County in 2006 by Entergy Nuclear and Exelon, the companies that owned the nuclear power plants at Nine Mile Point.

