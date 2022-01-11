OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County announces a change to the number of new positive case counts for the week of Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 that was reported yesterday.

The correct number is 2,157 new cases. This was due to the removal of positive test results which had already been reported earlier in the week. On Jan. 4, after the duplicate positive test results were removed, the actual number of new positives for that day was 205.

In addition, the numbers reported yesterday for Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 were reversed. The report should have read:

This report reflects data collected on Friday, Jan. 7:

Number of people tested: 1,385

Number of positive cases: 414

This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Jan. 9:

Number of people tested: 970

Number of positive cases: 222

Note, Oswego County Today’s weekly report yesterday of 2,157 new cases was accurate. We have made the correction of switching the numbers of January 7 and January 9.

“In recent weeks, we began issuing daily reports as COVID-19 activity increased, making every effort to get this information out to the public in a timely way,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We follow-up by continuing to process and verify the data and make corrections when issues are found at a later date, as is the case today.”

The following daily report reflects data collected on Monday, Jan. 10:

Number of people tested: 965

Number of positive tests: 311

The above numbers include all lab-confirmed test results and only positive reports from at-home testing. Due to a lack of negative at-home test results being reported, an accurate calculation of the county’s positivity percentage rate is unable to be reported. The health department is working to separate positive at-home test results to accurately determine the county’s positivity rate.

Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

The Oswego County Health Department urges residents to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated if you are able. Get a booster if you are eligible.

Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.

Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Social distance when possible.

Wash your hands often.

Follow COVID-19 prevention measures which local businesses and workplaces may have in place.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. The county’s COVID-19 hotline is open seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call volume remains high, and at times callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return your call.

Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.

For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.

Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. In accordance with state regulations, Oswego County government requires masks to be worn inside all county government facilities.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.

