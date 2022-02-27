Oswego County Seeks Representative For NYS Governor’s Youth Council

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is seeking youth between the ages of 13 and 21 who are interested in becoming a member of the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.

The Council is made up of 62 young people, one person representing each county. The selected applicant will serve a term from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

“This is an amazing opportunity for a young Oswego County resident,” said Brian Chetney, executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “Learning about government and bringing forth the youth perspective is an invaluable experience. Thank you to our fabulous past participants and to New York State for offering this opportunity to youth in our communities.”

The New York State Governor’s Youth Council provides an effective way to engage youth in state government and creates a platform for their voices to be heard by policymakers. Members of the council will have the opportunity to offer their solutions to key issues facing young people – such as how to improve communication strategies and have better outreach with youth across the state – to the governor and other officials.

Applications are due by Tuesday, March 15. The selected delegate will meet virtually, at least twice a month, with their peers and a regional representative. In addition, they will participate with youth council members across the state at various events.

This initiative aims to recognize youth voices. If you would like to have your voice heard, apply today. Applications are available online at https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/youth_bureau_/nysgovyouthcouncil.php or https://nysylc.secure-platform.com/a.

For more information, contact Tiffany Halstead at 315-349-3590 or e-mail [email protected].

