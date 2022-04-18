Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: April 10 – April 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Members who make a transaction at Compass Federal Credit Union’s Fulton location will enter into a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Fulton Speedway for the track’s points opener on Saturday, May 7. Full story here.
- Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Director received a $1,650 donation from Zachary Menter, president and CEO of Oswego County Ambulance Service. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The proposed Social District in downtown Oswego is a go for this summer, the newly revised city law passed by a margin of 6-1 during a Common Council meeting, Monday, April 11. Full story here.
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has released the schedule for the 2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage on the Oswego River. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- From April 24 through April 30, communities and victim service providers across the country will recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Full story here.
- To sustain programming and staffing amid a challenging year due to inflation and cost-of-living rates, the Phoenix Public Library is seeking $75,917 in additional funding during an upcoming referendum vote. Full story here.
- Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) staff will schedule appointments at locations around Oswego County in April to help seniors apply for assistance paying their fuel bill through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). Full story here.
- Oswego County residents will find a bit of relief at the gas pumps this summer, the Oswego County Legislature passing a measure that will lower gas prices by $0.16 cents a gallon during their monthly meeting Thursday, April 14. Full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: