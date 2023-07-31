OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: July 23 – July 29
City of Fulton news:
-
Johnathan Haynes of Fulton received his dream of an above ground swimming pool from the Sunshine Foundation. Johnathan lives with the challenges of low-functioning (Level 3) autism. See full story here.
-
The Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA), is offering Microenterprise Revitalization Initiative funding for small businesses who complete an eligibility survey to qualify; funding up to 90% of costs. See full story here.
-
Kinetic by Windstream held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the CNY Arts Center in Fulton on July 25, the company now offering high-speed internet throughout Oswego County. See full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated the grand opening of Splash Water Park Resort in Oswego on July 26, marking the completion of the twelfth and last DRI project to be completed in the City of Oswego. See full story here.
- SUNY Oswego Cinema and Screen Studies students worked throughout the summer on three films about local historic landmark Fort Ontario. The films will provide individuals and up-close tour of the historic site without physically being there. See full story here.
- Desen’s House in Oswego celebrated the grand re-opening of their new facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony after a five-year remodel and re-construction phase. The house is now ready to open their long-term residential program for women with Substance Use Disorders. See full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office honored two officers , in a Recognition Ceremony on July 24; Sergeant Joe Taylor receiving the Sheriff’s Life Saving Medal and Deputy Amanda Pretory the Certificate of Merit. Deputy Kristian Prior was also promoted to Investigator during the ceremony. See full story here.
- Central Square man Ronald G. Flower Jr., succumbs to fatal injuries in County Route 17 motorcycle crash in Oswego County. See full story here.
- Palermo resident Thomas McCord was arrested for Rape, Child Endangerment and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child. McCord held a high school graduation party in which he supplyed minors with alcohol and drugs. See full story here.
More news can be found in the links below: