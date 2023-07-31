OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: July 23 – July 29

City of Fulton news:

Johnathan Haynes of Fulton received his dream of an above ground swimming pool from the Sunshine Foundation. Johnathan lives with the challenges of low-functioning (Level 3) autism. See full story here.

The Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA), is offering Microenterprise Revitalization Initiative funding for small businesses who complete an eligibility survey to qualify; funding up to 90% of costs. See full story here.