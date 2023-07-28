Sheriff’s Office Proud To Announce Awards And Promotion

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, July 24, 2023, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for recent accomplishments. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton awarded two officers for their bravery in response to a recent incident. He also recognized one additional officer receiving a promotion based on outstanding performance and commitment.

Sergeant Joe Taylor was awarded the Sheriff’s Life Saving Medal and Deputy Amanda Pretory was presented with the Certificate of Merit. Sgt. Taylor and Deputy Pretory were selected for these awards based on heroic actions: placing others’ lives and safety before their own in a hazardous situation.

In a dual-fatality accident, their bravery and determination saved the life of another individual involved in the crash who was trapped in his vehicle, which was on fire. Upon arriving at the scene, Sgt. Taylor quickly sprang into action, directing bystanders who were already responding to assist him with the use of safety tools to extricate the person trapped their vehicle.

Deputy Pretory reached the scene shortly after and together she, Sgt. Taylor and the bystanders were able to break open the door to the vehicle and pull the injured person out, just moments before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The bystanders who assisted in the response to this accident are Kenneth Bush, Lynn Harper, Nicklaus Hoyt, Jessica Hoyt, Albert Kalfass, and others who were not identified. These selfless civilians, who acted despite obvious danger to their own safety, will be recognized by the Oswego County Legislature at the September meeting of the Legislature.

“Our Road Patrol units are second to none and raise the bar when it comes to dedication, courage and professionalism. Sergeant Taylor and Deputy Pretory deserve this accolade in honor of their fast, life-saving response,” Sheriff Don Hilton said. “Your bravery is greatly appreciated, and I am honored and proud to present these awards.”

Sergeant Taylor started his career with OCSO in 2011. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in January 2020. Deputy Pretory, who serves with Sgt. Taylor’s road patrol platoon, joined OCSO in 2015.

“She goes above and beyond, with our platoon, with everyday tasks and stepping in as Officer-In-Charge when needed,” Sergeant Taylor said of Deputy Pretory. “You couldn’t ask for a more dedicated officer who is passionate about community safety and genuinely cares for her fellow platoon mates and the entire OCSO team.”

During the same ceremony honoring Sgt. Taylor and Deputy Pretory, Deputy Kristian Prior was promoted to the rank of Investigator and joins the Criminal Investigation Division team.

As a 4-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Prior is pictured with his father, Sergeant J. Prior, also a member of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator Prior was recognized as Deputy of the Quarter in 2022 for his courageous and composed response as first-on-the-scene at a homicide in Scriba, NY.

About Oswego County Sheriff’s Office: Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is committed to providing for the peace and security of all residents and visitors in Oswego County. The law enforcement division includes road patrol, civil, court security, marine and snowmobile patrol, and criminal investigation division. County-wide coverage includes patrolling 968 square miles, eastern Lake Ontario and Oneida Lake. We also operate a state-of-the-art direct supervision correctional facility. For non-emergencies, contact Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411 or visit www.oswegocounty.com/sheriff.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...