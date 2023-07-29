In Oswego, Gov. Kathy Hochul Celebrates Grand Opening of Splash Indoor Water Park, Completion Of Twelfth DRI Project

OSWEGO, NY – New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul praised the grand opening and completion of the last DRI project in Oswego during a ribbon-cutting event at the Splash Indoor Water Park Resort on Wednesday, July 26.

Hocul, along with New York Secretary Of State Robert J. Rodriguez came to Oswego to celebrate completion of the final DRI project – one in a long list of twelve newly created enterprises built within the city.

Also attending the event were NYS Assembly Majority Leader Will Barclay, Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow, city, county and local officials, as well as others.

The Splash Indoor Water Park, located at the Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront on East First Street, is a premier destination spot for Oswego; elevating the level of year-round fun and excitement for guests and residents alike.

The water park is one of twelve projects curated throughout the City of Oswego, acquired through a New York State $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant. Hochul reflected on the incalculable odds facing the city while marching forward with their vision.

“This is a celebration of a community that never gave up. Through some really tough times and challenges and setbacks; and sometimes just wondering if it’s really going to happen. And I just want to congratulate the entire community for powering through a pandemic; powering through flooding; powering through all kinds of extreme weather. And, as a result of you never giving up, you’re here to celebrate the first DRI community to complete all twelve projects,” Hochul said.

“The idea that all of a sudden you get $10 million dollars in one shot to make projects happen simultaneously and finish at the same time? That’s magical. But you have taken advantage of this and you have executed this future. And I want you to know – this is really special. And the resiliency that I’ve seen here, not just from the weather, but from the setbacks, is a testament to who you are as a people.”

Barlow also recounted the vision of making Oswego a major waterfront hub for the Central New York region; while supporting the city’s downtown business corridor, and furnishing much needed low-to-median-income housing that wouldn’t take advantage of the disenfranchised.

“We’re approaching $100,000 invested in our core downtown area since 2016. Couple that with the REDI funding thanks to Gov. Hochul and her REDI team for the 2017 and 2019 severe flooding. The state stepped up with almost $13,000,000 in grant funding to mitigate the floods and improve our waterfront. I’m extraordinarily proud of the fact that we’ve completed all twelve projects – the first in the state. We’ve completed the original twelve that we said we were going to do in 2016. So, I’m very proud of that” Barlow said.

“In 2016, the economic tide was against us – it really was. But now thanks to the DRI, in 2023 the tide is now with us. And now because of the DRI and several other achievements along the way these last eight years, the future of Oswego is brighter than it’s ever been.”

To find information about the Splash Indoor Water Park Resort, please click here.

