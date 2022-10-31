Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 23 – October 29

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. Full story here.
- In September 2022, the Fulton Police Department received a complaint regarding the sexual abuse of a child which occurred over a period of several years at a location in the city. Full story here.
- Thursday, October 27, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a press conference at the Fulton City Municipal Building highlighting how provisions in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of prescription drugs, keep down health insurance premiums, and make health care more accessible and affordable for millions of Americans. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- The next and final “History on Tap” presentation of 2022 features Fulton native James Farfaglia, who will speak about his new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York.” Full story here.
- The United Way of Greater Oswego County will hold the 16th annual Stone Soup Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Christ the Good Shepard Church in Priory Hall E. Fourth Street (Entrance) in Oswego, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Full story here.
- A commemoration event to honor six former Oswego Coast Guardsmen was presented during the Oswego Common Council meeting public session forum, Monday October 24. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- Halloween is an exciting time for children and adults alike. Many Oswego County families will be participating in trick-or-treating, Halloween parties and other festive activities. As residents prepare for their fun events, the Oswego County Health Department wants to remind parents of how to keep safety a top priority this Halloween. Full story here.
- The lingering smell plaguing Volney and Fulton residents from a slow burning silo fire at the abandoned Attis Ethanol Plant is finally about to be over; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announcing Monday, October 24, an emergency legislative order to extinguish the smoldering headache. Full story here.
- Menter Ambulance recognizes and proclaims the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Full story here.
- As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. Full story and fall foliage photos here.
- Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability in Oswego County. Full story here.
