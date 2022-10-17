OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week.
City of Fulton news:
- Chilly air and cold wisps of wind didn’t stop people from enjoying all the autumn fun to be had at the second annual Fulton Fall Festival held Saturday, October 8. Full story here.
- After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. Full story here.
- The Fulton City School District Board of Education met Tuesday, October 11, where it discussed the possibility of adding a varsity girls wrestling program to the district. Full story here.
City of Oswego news:
- Officials gathered together in Oswego to celebrate the grand reopening of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, Sunday, October 9. Full story here.
- Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow declared Oct. 9-15 as National Fire Prevention Week during the Common Council meeting, Monday, October 11. Full story here.
- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that he has secured a $754,000 U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) Marine Highways Grant for the Port of Oswego Authority to purchase a new low-emission reach stacker. Full story here.
Oswego County news:
- The Operation Oswego County (OOC) Board of Trustees has named Austin Wheelock the new executive director of Operation Oswego County, Inc. effective January 1, 2023. Full story here.
- Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update Thursday, October 13, where he discussed the impact Micron Technology will have on Oswego County and the sale of the former Attis Ethanol site. Full story here.
- State Police is searching for 16-year-old Bruce W. Cronk, who was last seen on October 9, 2022, leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, Oswego County. Full story here.
- The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) received approval to launch Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) at the Sept. 15 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature. Full story here.
