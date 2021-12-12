OSWEGO COUNTY – With more cases of influenza being reported, the Oswego County Health Department is urging residents to stay home if they are sick and follow other preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“Flu activity, predominately the H3 strain of influenza A, is currently widespread across New York State,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The last time we saw flu widespread this early in the season was the 2012-2013 flu season.”

He added that vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent the flu.

“The flu vaccine is effective and plentiful; however, there are other important measures Oswego County residents can take to reduce their chances of getting and spreading the flu and other respiratory illnesses, not just this time of year, but all year long,” Huang said.

Huang urged all residents to take the following measures:

Those aged 6 months or older should get vaccinated against the flu.

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the crook of your elbow, not your hands. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.

Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose and mouth. Flu and other respiratory viruses spread that way.

Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

Wear a face mask when out in public.

Stay home when you are sick, and do not return to school or work until you have been fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours.

If you are diagnosed with flu, talk to your doctor about anti-viral medication. “Most people with the flu have mild illness and do not need medical care or anti-viral drugs,” stated Huang. “If you get sick with flu symptoms, you should stay home and avoid contact with other people except to get medical care.”

Oswego County Supervising Public Health Nurse of Preventive Services Jodi Martin recommended that individuals at higher risk for serious illness and complications from the flu contact their health care provider at the first sign of the flu to see if it is appropriate for them to be prescribed an antiviral medicine, which can reduce the severity of the flu.

Those at higher risk of serious illness and complications from the flu are:

Pregnant women.

Children younger than 5 years of age, especially children younger than 2 years of age.

People aged 65 years and older.

People with respiratory conditions, including asthma, chronic lung disease or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

People with other underlying health conditions including obesity, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, blood disorders, kidney disorders, liver disorders, neurological disorders, neuromuscular disorders (including muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis).

People with weakened immune systems (including those with HIV/AIDS).

People under age 19 who are on long-term aspirin therapy.

The Oswego County Health Department has influenza vaccine available. Flu shots are offered 9-11 a.m. Mondays, and 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Fridays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. No appointment is needed.

Flu shots for children and adults are $37 and covered by Medicaid and most insurance providers. The health department can directly bill UMR POMCO Select, Excellus BCBS, Fidelis, United Health Care Community Plan (Medicaid), United Health Care Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

For those covered by other insurance providers, the health department will provide a receipt that patients may submit to their insurance provider for possible reimbursement. For those who are uninsured, the health department may be able to provide the vaccine at a reduce rate. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

The flu vaccine is also widely available at most local pharmacies and primary health care offices.

For more information about the flu vaccine and steps to prevent the flu, contact a primary health care provider. People can also call the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547. Additional information about the flu is available on websites for the New York State Department of Health at www.nyhealth.gov or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.flu.gov.

