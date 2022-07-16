Oswego Pro-Am Awards Top Prizes

OSWEGO – Anglers from across the Great Lakes gathered together for some friendly competition as they vied for the top prize in the 27th Annual Oswego Pro-Am Fishing Tournament.

Launching from the Port City, the Little Salmon River in Mexico and Port Ontario at the mouth of the mighty Salmon River, charter boats dotted the horizon Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. Professional and amateur fishing teams both angled to land the hefty steelhead, salmon and trout that would lead to their victory.

Weigh-ins were held across from the Lake Ontario Conference and Event Center in Oswego, overlooking the harbor. Winning the pro division was Team Custom Deluxe, while Team Wild Cat triumphed in the amateur division.

Haeden Wing with Team Reely Tryin took home the Youth Big Fish Award sponsored by Oswego County Tourism.

For more information about fishing in Oswego County, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 315-349-8322.

