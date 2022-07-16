Oswego Pro-Am Awards Top Prizes

July 16, 2022
Team Custom Deluxe won the pro division at the Oswego County Pro-Am, held July 9-10 on Lake Ontario. Over the two-day tournament, they reeled in 22 fish for a grand total of 507.70 points. Pictured from left are John Cross with his child Lena; and Captain Jason Venditti with his wife Molly and children Charlotte and Mikael. Photo from Oswego Pro-AM.

OSWEGO – Anglers from across the Great Lakes gathered together for some friendly competition as they vied for the top prize in the 27th Annual Oswego Pro-Am Fishing Tournament.

Team Wild Cat took top honors in the Amateur Division at the Oswego Pro-Am, held on Lake Ontario July 9-10. The team garnered 238.36 points with a total catch of 10 fish throughout the weekend. Pictured are Captain Art O’Mara, Dan Becker and Jim Burns. Photo courtesy of ITZ Pro Fishing.

Launching from the Port City, the Little Salmon River in Mexico and Port Ontario at the mouth of the mighty Salmon River, charter boats dotted the horizon Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. Professional and amateur fishing teams both angled to land the hefty steelhead, salmon and trout that would lead to their victory.

 

Weigh-ins were held across from the Lake Ontario Conference and Event Center in Oswego, overlooking the harbor. Winning the pro division was Team Custom Deluxe, while Team Wild Cat triumphed in the amateur division.

Haeden Wing with Team Reely Tryin took home the Youth Big Fish Award sponsored by Oswego County Tourism.

Haeden Wing from Team Reely Tryin won the Youth Big Fish award at the Oswego Pro-Am held on July 9-10. The award sponsored by the Oswego County Tourism, netted Haeden a $250 prize for her winning 5.78-pound fish. Photo from Oswego Pro-Am.

For more information about fishing in Oswego County, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 315-349-8322.

