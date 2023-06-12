A Parade, Performances And Peppa Pig: Harborfest Unveils Programming To Delight Children

OSWEGO – One of Central New York’s most family-friendly festivals once again will have plenty for children to do and enjoy. Harborfest, July 27 – 30 in Oswego, will feature performers and activities aimed at youngsters at its childrens’ programming area on the east end of Novelis (Breitbeck) Park. Highlights of youth programming include a free performance from characters of the popular TV show Peppa Pig and the annual Children’s Parade.

“Harborfest is a family festival. We put as much effort into our lineup for kids as we do for adults. It’s great that we were able to bring the Peppa Pig show, which is playing elsewhere at big ticket prices. There’ll be music and magic, arts and crafts and science and a lot more. We hope everyone comes to Harborfest and if they do, we hope they bring their kids,”Executive Director Dan Harrington said.

The fun begins with the annual Children’s Parade, which steps off Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. from West Park/Franklin Square and arrives at Novelis (Breitbeck) Park in time for the 11 a.m. Peppa Pig show on the Constellation Lakeview Stage. Breitbeck Park is sponsored by Novelis.

Other shows take place on the Children’s Stage, sponsored by Wayne Drugs.

Friday schedule:

The REV Theater Company presents “Aesop’s Fables,” Noon workshop and 12:30 p.m. performance. Repeat performance at 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Children’s Board of Oswego, NY.

The Catskill Puppet Theater, 1:30 p.m.

The Magic of Chris Wheel, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday schedule:

Farmer Tom, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Altman Science Bubble Experience, noon – 2 p.m.

Jeff The Magic Man, 1 p.m.

In addition, the Price Chopper Bounce House will be available Friday, the Bookmobile will be on hand Friday and Saturday so young readers can find new books to love, and Novelis will sponsor more activities each day. Fun activities include Build-It Kits, provided by Lowe’s, for youngsters to explore making things, and a Monster Mural for children to create, sponsored by Glider Oil Company.

Families will also enjoy watching Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix. Johnny leads more than a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as Johnny plays the straight man in a show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us. Most of the dogs were rescued from shelters or pounds. Performances are Thursday at 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at noon, 2:30 and 5 p.m.; and Sunday at 12:30, 2 and 3 p.m.

Harborfest returns Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual Children’s Parade and performers for young people on a special stage in Novelis (Breitbeck) Park, great food, crafts and carnival rides and, of course, Central New York’s biggest and best fireworks show, synched to music. The entire festival is free to attend.

A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Novelis (Breitbeck) Park, East Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.

Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...