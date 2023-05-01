OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is opening it’s next exhibition Women with a View this Saturday, May 6 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Photographers Deborah Curry, Marcia Burrell and Susanna Estrella-DeMott will exhibit recent work together in the Kirk Beason Gallery.

The exhibition will be on view until June 4. Galleries are open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, 9-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturdays 10-1 p.m..

The Art Association is housed in the Oswego Arts Center, located on 20 Barbara Donahue Drive in Oswego, directly across from Historic Fort Ontario.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...