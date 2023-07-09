Cahill Landing William G. Pomeroy Historic Marker Dedication Ceremony Scheduled for July 19th

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Heritage Foundation of Oswego County in conjunction with Mark Slosek, Oswego City Historian, are pleased to announce that a ceremony to unveil and dedicate a historic marker for the Cahill Landing building will take place on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m. on the riverside of the Cahill Landing building. The Historic Marker was awarded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation after extensive research was completed to demonstrate that the inscription is historically accurate. Those planning to attend are requested to assemble on West Linear Park in front of Cahill Landing.

Cahill Landing was constructed in 1828, the same year that Oswego was incorporated as a village. Originally named the Walton Willet Stone Store, it was located on the Oswego River in the heart of the village, which was at the time, a growing commercial center. Over the years Cahill Landing was home to a ship chandlery, sail loft, the Oswego Palladium, the Northern Transportation Company, the Naval Militia, Cahill’s Fish Market, and Coleman’s Irish Pub. Now after extensive exterior repairs and interior renovations that were completed by owner Anthony Pauldine, Cahill Landing is home to upscale riverfront apartments. In 1976, this historic building was placed on the National Register of Historic places.

The historic marker was awarded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation through its Historic Roadside Marker Grant Program which was initiated in 2006. The Foundation established the Historic Marker Program because Bill and Sandra Pomeroy feel that the history of our towns and villages are important to preserve. They also believe it serves to educate the public and fill a need gap, as New York stopped funding roadside markers in 1939.

The public is cordially invited to attend this dedication ceremony.

