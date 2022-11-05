OSWEGO – As millions of Americans living with diabetes are also living with chronic wounds that won’t heal, the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is raising awareness of diabetes-related wounds as part of the Healogics ninth annual Diabetes Awareness Campaign.

Throughout November, the Center for Wound Healing will educate the local community about the importance of awareness, early intervention and specialized care for diabetes-related chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers. Local team members will also visit healthcare providers in surrounding areas to provide important information to help at-risk patients living with diabetes.

There are more than 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, according to the Diabetes AwarenessDiabetes AwarenessDiabetes Awareness(ADA). Additionally, there are 96 million American adults who have prediabetes, leading to 1.4 million new diagnoses of diabetes every year.

Diabetes-related wounds are a leading cause of limb loss, accounting for nearly 70% of cases undergoing lower extremity amputation in the United States. One in three chronic wounds more than 8 million Americans are living with are diabetic foot ulcers.

Many suffering from chronic wounds have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as they have eschewed needed care during the past two-plus years. Many of these untreated and undertreated wounds have resulted in amputation, according to a study from the ADA.

Factors that may increase the risks of developing a chronic wound, such as a diabetic foot ulcer, include high blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune system issues and nerve damage. Risk factors for diabetes include age, diet, activity level, obesity and heredity.

The Center for Wound Healing recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:

Stop smoking immediately

Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)

Examine your feet every day or have a family member inspect them

Take good care of your feet and clean your toenails

See your healthcare provider to care for corns and calluses

Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising regularly

Early detection and specialized care from a Wound Care Center® can reduce healing times and significantly reduce the risk of amputation.

Contact the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. No referral necessary, simply call 315-326-3780 to schedule an appointment.

About Oswego Health:



The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers.

More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community.

The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services.

In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website at www.oswegohealth.org.

About Healogics:

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers.

Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related