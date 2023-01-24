City Of Oswego Council President Rob Corradino Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a statement from Oswego Common Councilor President Rob Corradino concerning his candidacy announcement:

“As I start my 8th year on the Oswego Common Council representing the 7th Ward, and my 6th year as Council President, I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Oswego. I’ve worked very hard these past seven years and believe I have both the knowledge and experience to help lead this city.

Working with Mayor Barlow and my fellow councilors has provided me the opportunity to gain the expertise needed to run a city with a budget of over $55 million dollars.

As chairperson of both the Administrative Services and Budget Committees, I have worked diligently and collaboratively to help oversee the city’s financial health by scrutinizing expenditures and preventing burdensome tax increases.

In fact, the 2023 budget is the sixth consecutive year with no increases to any taxes or fees and does not use any general fund (the city’s saving account) to balance the budget, but still provides vital city services.

Coupled with my successful business career in the printing industry, I have the right balance of private and public sector experience to lead our community. With my recent retirement, I also have the time to devote to a job that can be demanding.

I am honored to receive early support from many business, labor and community leaders in our city as well as friends and other acquaintances. Those conversations have encouraged me to throw my hat into the ring for the November 7 election.

The last 7 years of the Barlow administration have been very productive for our community and I would like to continue that progress. Roads are getting paved, sidewalks replaced, parks improved, neighborhoods revitalized, additional resources allocated to quality of life issues, major waterfront improvements, and our business community downtown is thriving.

The partnership of many businesses and individuals throughout our city who also contributed was critical to the progress we’ve made, and it will take all of us to keep up the momentum. Much has been accomplished but this is no time to take our foot off the gas pedal. We must continue to move forward to make Oswego a great place to live, work and play.

Hopefully I will be that person, along with the common council, who will help lead our community for the next 4 years starting in January of 2024. The future looks bright for us and for the generations that will follow, and together we can make it happen.”

Phone: 315-342-0612 Email: [email protected]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...