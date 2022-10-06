City Of Oswego Drug Task Force Makes Heroin/Fentanyl Arrest

OSWEGO – Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, October 5, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the city of Oswego.

As a result of that search warrant, Adam L. Levea, age 42, of Oswego was arrested as it is alleged, he possessed 205 individual packages of heroin/fetanyl combination and five suboxone strips with intent to sell the same.

Levea was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a B felony,

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony.

Levea was processed at the Oswego Police Department and transported to Oswego County CAP court pending arraignment. Levea was later arraigned and released on $500 cash bail. Levea is due back to Oswego City Court on October 20 at 9:30 a.m.

“The results produced by the City of Oswego Drug Task Force to date, including yesterday’s arrest, is making a real difference in our battle against drugs infiltrating our community, especially heroin and fentanyl,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. “The task force has certainly hit the ground running and will only become more aggressive and effective as time goes on. Moving forward, my administration will continue to make available any and all resources needed by the task force to continue the progress.”

Through investigations and incidents for the month of September 2022, the City of Oswego Drug Task Force, has made three felony, 13 misdemeanor and two violation level arrests. From those arrests, the task force has seized 976 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 13 suboxone strips, 11 pills, 168.3 grams of “molly” (synthetic drugs), 7.3 grams of crack cocaine, 8.8 grams of powder cocaine, 61.6 grams of cannabis, a .22 caliber rifle, a .20 gauge shot gun and $1,636 in currency.

“I am very happy that Mayor Barlow has invested in the task force which has enabled us to go after drug dealers in our community. Our investigators had a busy month and have been doing a great job getting a large quantity of drugs off our streets,” said Police Chief Phil Cady.

Anyone with information about this investigation or others is encouraged to contact the City of Oswego Drug Task Force at (315)326-1741. Calls will be kept confidential.

