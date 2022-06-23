Compass Federal Credit Union Announces Bank At School Grand Prize Winners

OSWEGO – Another school year has drawn to a close, and with that comes another successful conclusion to the Compass Federal Credit Union Bank at School program.

Running each year from October to May, the Compass Federal Credit Union Bank at School program offers Oswego City School District students an opportunity to deposit money into their own account. Those who participate are then entered into a random prize drawing.

The program’s grand prize is the chance to step inside the Compass Cash Vault for a full minute.

Once inside, students have the opportunity to grab as much as $200 in cash as it swirls around them.

This year’s grand prize winners are Olivia Cummins (Minetto), Zachary Colasurdo (Riley), Amalia Sloan (OMS), Grace Gills (Leighton), Kerrigan Pritchard (Trinity), Aaron Westbury (Fitzhugh), Derek DeCarr (Kingsford).

Compass Federal Credit Union congratulates all of our participating members as well as our jackpot winners.

The Bank at School program is already seeking volunteers for the 2022-2023 program. Those interested in assisting students with deposits at various schools in Oswego can contact Compass Federal Credit Union by phone or e-mail Marketing Administrator, Dan Kapuscinski, at [email protected].

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

