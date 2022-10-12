OSWEGO, NY – More than 160 members of Compass Federal Credit Union enjoyed an afternoon in the sun at Two Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2, to celebrate another year of growth at Compass FCU.

The Compass Federal Credit Union Member Picnic was held from noon until 3 p.m. with all adult members in attendance receiving a free Compass FCU camping chair from the credit union. Youth members received a free Compass FCU kite, had the opportunity to play several games, and also enjoyed kid’s tattoos and a pumpkin painting station.

A delicious menu was catered by the staff at Two Flags with Cruisin Cones providing dessert following lunch.

“The picnic was everything we hoped it would be and we were delighted to finally be able to welcome back our members to a community setting following the pandemic,” said Compass FCU General Manager Jennifer Rupert. “We thank the more than 160 members that were in attendance as well as the staff at Two Flags for being fantastic hosts. We hope to return next year with an even bigger crowd.”

Prior to the conclusion of the event, Compass Federal Credit Union Board President Michael Pisa awarded Rupert with a commemorative clock recognizing her 20 years as a member of the Compass team.

“We recognize and appreciate Jennifer’s 20 years of service here at the credit union,” Pisa said. “We look forward to another 20 years with Jennifer as a key component of our team.”

Throughout the afternoon $1,000 in gift cards were distributed to Compass members via random draw, with a host of kids prizes also raffled to those in attendance.

Ron Gray’s Millennium Music was the afternoon’s mobile DJ service.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

