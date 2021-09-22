OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that its Bank at School Program will return to Oswego City Schools for the 2021-2022 school year, beginning in October.

Running each year from October to May, the Compass Federal Credit Union Bank at School program offers Oswego City School District students an opportunity to deposit money into their own account. The program provides real-world, hands-on banking experiences for students at any grade level and helps them to understand the benefits of saving money.

As part of the program, Compass will open a free account for students who choose to participate. On “Bank Days,” students who participate and deposit money into savings will be able to choose a prize for the day and will also be entered into a chance for a variety of year-end prizes, including gift cards, ice cream coupons and more.

This October will mark the first time Compass has been able to participate inside Oswego City Schools since March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be able to get back to schools this fall and thank everyone within the Oswego City School District for allowing us to return,” said Compass FCU Manager Jennifer Rupert. “We will obviously be working within and mindful of the COVID protocols for all schools and are eager to be able to continue this real-world banking experience with students from across the district.”

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. Compass FCU’s Fulton branch, located at 208 N. 2nd St., can be reached by calling (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

