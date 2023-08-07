OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities’ Arbor House recently received a new basketball hoop courtesy of F & F Bargains of Oswego. The new hoop adds to the recreation options available to Arbor House residents.

Located in western Oswego County just a few miles from the City of Oswego, OCO’s Arbor House is the only service of its kind in Oswego County. It offers twenty-four hour / seven days per week supervision from six to nine months for up to 16 adults in a warm and inviting home-like environment. Residents receive out-patient treatment from a number of sources, including Farnham Family Services, as they work on daily living skills; and receive assistance with medical needs. Additionally, Arbor House offers residents transportation to attend self-help meetings at Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

“Recreation and outdoor activities play an important role in the recovery of those at Arbor House,” said Director of OCO Behavioral Health Services Beth Thompson. We greatly appreciate this generous donation we received from Chris Farmer, owner of F & F Bargains. It will provide hours of enjoyment for our residents.”

F & F Bargains’ warehouse is located at 755 East Seneca street in Oswego and offers discount pricing on variety of items. For more information on F & F Bargains visit them on Facebook.

