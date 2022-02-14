Family Resource Center Of Oswego County’s ‘Choose Love’ Gala To Feature Inspirational Guest Speaker-Singer Sherry Anne

OSWEGO – The Family Resource Center of Oswego County will hold a gala fundraising event with inspirational singer and speaker Sherry Anne on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. 1st St., Oswego, New York.

The event includes a speaker’s program with music by Billboard-charting recording artist Sherry Anne, buffet dinner, an impressive raffle, and silent auction opportunities; seats are available online via www.familyresourcecenter.life/gala-2022. The cost is $30 per person. For more information, call 315-343-4866.

“This event helps raise awareness about the help, hope, love, and confidential services we offer to men, women, and children in the community, through a comfortable, safe, and caring environment,” said Family Resource Center of Oswego County Executive Director Catalina Fierro.

Since 1984, the Family Resource Center of Oswego County has provided parenting, pregnancy, and life skills programs for men and women of all ages as well as help with referrals to community resources for medical and child care, housing, social services, and adoption services. The Center’s own Boutique, supported by donations from the Oswego County community, offers the opportunity for clients to obtain diapers, formula, maternity and baby clothing, and other early family life necessities.

The March 25 “Choose Life” gala event will feature award-winning singer-songwriter Sherry Anne. Although born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne sings with an elegant voice and an important message of hope for anyone facing any kind of life obstacle.

She has shared her personal journey in concert and conference events across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Sherry Anne has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band concerts, Dollywood, and 40 Days & 40 Nights at The Ark Encounter. For music clips, videos, and more information, visit https://www.sherryanne.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...