Fort Ontario Hosts Women’s Weekend June 24 And 25

OSWEGO – Fort Ontario State Historic Site hosts “Women’s Weekend at Fort Ontario: A Symposium on Gender, Fashion, and Labor since 1755” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25 at 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego.

The two-day event welcomes historical interpreters and speakers from across the state on different topics of women’s history. Attendees can learn how women of all classes lived and worked in the 18th to 20th centuries. All activities will be accessible with the fort’s regular admission.

On Saturday, speakers include New York State Park’s Lavada Nahon, a culinary historian specializing in foodways of the Mid-Atlantic from the 17th to 19th centuries and Fort Ontario Historic Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello, speaking on 18th century portraits as a ‘social media.’

In the afternoon, there will also be a Fashion Timeline, where visitors can see how clothing has changed throughout the more than 250 years of fort history.

Speakers on Sunday include Hanae Webber of Fort Niagara, who will discuss the Loyalist refugee crisis of 1779 and Fort Ontario interpreter Christina Goettel, who talks about the research that went into a new interpretive panel on 19th century laundresses. The Fort Ontario Laundresses of 1868-1869 display will be unveiled at 12:30 p.m.

Demonstrations and interpretations also include Regency era dancing with audience participation; beer-brewing, which was a traditionally female job; mid-18th century nursing; 19th century laundry, undergarments and dress reform; and much more.

A full schedule of events will be posted on Fort Ontario’s Facebook page.

Regular fort admission for this event is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children aged 12 and younger. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, call 315-343-4711, go to www.historicfortontario.com or www.nysparks.com or find Fort Ontario on Facebook.

