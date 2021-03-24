OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library welcomed Miranda McDermott, newly appointed Director of the Library, who joined the Friends’ March zoom meeting.

McDermott said she is excited about the opportunity to lead the library with its long history serving the people of Oswego. She is anxious for the time when the library can be fully reopened and hopes to take part in all of the Friends’ events once those can resume.

The new director comes to Oswego with 17 years of library experience including work in the New York City Public Library System. She has also worked in the Philadelphia area where she served as a synagogue librarian, a preschool librarian, a music school librarian, a banking association librarian and a medical communications librarian.

She also managed a small urban public library in Upper Darby, PA. McDermott received her degree in Library Science from SUNY Albany.

Her plans for the Oswego Library include revamping the library’s website, making the library more environmentally friendly, promoting a diverse staff and diverse books, and most importantly, serving the community’s needs. McDermott is happy to take suggestions, and said she looks forward to getting to know the library’s customers.

