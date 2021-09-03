OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Advisory Board and officers are pleased to announce the resumption of its Guest Chef Dinners.

The Zonta Club of Oswego will return for the eighth year to provide the next dinner on Tuesday, September 14, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

They will be serving roast beef with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, and tossed salad. Members of the Advisory Board and Zonta will provide assorted desserts and beverages.

The dinner will be at the fully accessible Salvation Army Center for Worship & Service, 73 West Second Street, in Oswego. Masks will be required in the building. Dinners may be eaten in our dining room or carried out.

Zonta International is a worldwide service organization working to improve the legal, political, economic, and professional status of women. The Oswego Club, founded in 1955, is celebrating its 66th anniversary. The group is well known for its annual Amelia Earhart Woman of Achievement Award.

Additionally, it provides four scholarships, including the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and scholarships for non-traditional students and Young Women in Public Affairs. The members of the Oswego club perform many community-service projects such as Holiday Adopt a Family, Adopt-a-Highway, Oswego Hospital bazaar, and contributions to Human Concerns and The Salvation Army. Since 2013, they have provided a Guest Chef Dinner annually, serving 753 meals, and raising $7,128 for The Salvation Army of Oswego County.

The Guest Chef Dinners have been held six times each year for the past twelve years, except for 2020. Although early records are incomplete, 7,308 meals are known to have been served and more than $86,245 raised. The dinners are organized by the Salvation Army Corps Advisory Board and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals in Fulton and Oswego and for other services that are provided to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

The remaining Guest Chef Dinners this year will be by Vona’s Restaurant on Tuesday, October 12, and by Canale’s Restaurant on Tuesday, November 9.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In July, the Corps provided 487 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 422 in Fulton. It provided 87 Oswego households with groceries for 1,926 meals and 52 Fulton households with groceries for 1,008 meals. It also distributed over 700 loaves of bread and pastries.

Information about The Salvation Army or about serving as a volunteer is available at 315-343-6491 or at the office at 73 West Second Street, Oswego.

