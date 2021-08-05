H. Lee White Maritime Museum Expands ‘Chalk The Pier’ Program To Young Kids

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum has expanded their Chalk the Pier program by opening the activity up to young kids ages 2-12 years of age.

The next session is set for Saturday, August 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a fun outdoor activity where children are encouraged to tap into their creative art minds and use chalk as the artistic medium. Children can come and go and work with staff in the museum’s picnic area to color and design a mural. The theme “Where the water never ends…” will be the center idea and appropriate for our community.

Chalk is provided and admission to the Museum is included in the program. Masks are required for unvaccinated attendees. In case of inclement weather the program will be rescheduled.

This program is sponsored by Stewarts Shops, Oswego Elks Lodge #271 and funded through a grant from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. For more information about the Museum and other programs and activities call 315.342.0480 or visit www.hlwmm.org.

