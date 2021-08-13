OSWEOG – Ahoy Maties! The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is swabbing the decks for a hearty bit of pirate carousing. Brush off your eye patch, grab your parrot, tickets are now available for Pancakes with Pirates set for Saturday, August 21 starting at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Fun will abound on the west pier in Oswego’s “Historic Maritime District.” Young lads and lasses can consort with The Happy Pirates, a family friendly troupe that have performed throughout Central New York.

The Happy Pirates continue the legacy of Gary the Happy Pirate out of Rochester, New York, a well-known and beloved pirate character in the community. Gary Smith started the Pirate Toy Fund. A program which has distributed tens of thousands of toys to children in need over the last 25 years. Visit www.thehappypirates.com to see more about this fun-loving trio.

Scuttle the Pirate, aka Matt Roy, said “it has been an honor to continue the legacy of fun family entertainment created by Smith.”

Roy and his fellow pirates, Captain Gully and Sharkbait, will be the star attraction at the maritime museum’s event.

Pirate garb is strongly encouraged. Enjoy a hearty pirate breakfast, fun activities, pirate humor, music, tours of historic vessels, and a treasure bag for kids to take home. This program is appropriate for kids ages 2 to 100 years of age. Space is limited. This event is sponsored in part by Elks Lodge #271 and an anonymous museum supporter. Pancakes provided by the 5*67 Trefoil Café.

Tickets are $16. per person and includes pancakes, admission to the museum and family friendly entertainment. Kiddie plates are available for those under 4 years of age and are $6.

Go online to obtain your “golden” ticket at www.hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm or contact the Museum at (315) 342-0480 for more details on this and other great programming scheduled for 2021! Be there or walk the plank!

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...