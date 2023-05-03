HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal High School senior band and chorus both came home with silver ratings for their ensembles at the WorldStrides Philadelphia Heritage Festival.

Each ensemble performed for 15 minutes on stage in front of a panel of three nationally acclaimed adjudicators, where the panelists provided written and recorded feedback for each performance. Following the performance, a selected adjudicator conducted a mini clinic on stage for each group, providing valuable feedback and reinforcement for classroom teachings.

Senior band and chorus members were also able to watch a professional step troupe, where some of the students were chosen to go on stage at the historic Miller Theater and learn a routine. They explored old Philly by doing an historic scavenger hunt and ran up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art as a group, made famous by Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky.”

“To see the students experience and shine in a big city is simply incredible,” said Hannibal senior band director Cynsy Plant. “I’m so proud of our music students and the amazing job they did representing our school.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related