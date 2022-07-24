‘History On Tap’ Features Underground Railroad In Central New York

OSWEGO – The next “History on Tap” will feature four speakers on the topic of the Underground Railroad in the Central New York area of Lake Ontario.

The event will also include an update on the status of the Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary Project. The illustrated program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant in Oswego. Admission is free.

Author and former Wayne County Historian Marjory Allen Perez will speak about the Maxwell Settlement, an African American community located on the outskirts of Sodus Point. The Maxwell Settlement was established by former slaves in 1815 and was ideally situated to help and protect other freedom seekers on their journey to Canada.

Edward Elsner, interim director of the Oswego Public Library, will talk about the origin of the library, which is the oldest in the United States still in its original building. Elsner’s presentation includes a discussion of noted abolitionist Gerrit Smith, whose single gift funded construction of the library. It included a stipulation that the library “shut out no person on account of their race, complexion or condition.”

Deputy Mayor of the Village of Mexico Jim Hotchkiss and long-time educator Allie Proud will present the history of the town and village of Mexico, N.Y. and its ties to the Underground Railroad. Mexico was a center of abolitionist activity where many documented escapes to freedom were planned and carried out. Hotchkiss and Proud are officers of the Mexico Historical Society and were instrumental in opening the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum in Mexico.

G.S. Steamer’s Restaurant is located at the Clarion Inn at 70 E. First Street in Oswego, N.Y. For more information on “History on Tap,” contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

