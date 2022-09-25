‘History On Tap’ Highlights Oswego Town Oct. 5

OSWEGO – The next ‘History on Tap’ program features Oswego Town Historian George R. DeMass who will speak on the “Twenty-nine Objects That Define the Town of Oswego, NY.”

The program begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the Riverview Room at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St. Admission is free.

The objects and artifacts to be discussed during the illustrated program represent significant milestones, buildings, moments, locations, incidents, people, and more from the history of Oswego Town, which was settled in 1797 and established in 1818.

Born and raised in the Oswego Town, DeMass returned to his hometown and now lives in his boyhood home. He is an ordained Presbyterian Church minister who has had a lifelong love of history.

He was first appointed town historian in 1960 while still in high school. Sixty years later, he once again holds that position and is also president of the Oswego Town Historical Society.

DeMass has served as president of the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum and speaks at many local historical events.

G.S. Steamers Restaurant is located at the Clarion Inn at 70 E. First St. (NYS Rte. 481), Oswego, N.Y. For more information about ‘History on Tap,’ contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...