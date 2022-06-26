OSWEGO – Oswego City Historian Mark Slosek will lead the next “History on Tap” meeting on Wednesday, July 6.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at G.S. Steamers Restaurant, located in the Clarion Inn, 70 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is free.

Slosek’s presentation, “Before and After Urban Renewal,” features an illustrated PowerPoint of buildings and streets on the east side of the Port City. The illustrations show the differences in city’s layout before and after the mid-1960s urban renewal movement.

For more information about “History on Tap” contact Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or [email protected]. Updates and program information will be posted on the Friends of Fort Ontario Facebook page.

