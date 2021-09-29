OSWEGO – Members of the Oswego Rotary Club were informed about the Imagination Library at a recent meeting held at the Oswego Country Club.

Speakers were Patrick Dewine, executive director of the Greater Oswego County United Way, and Rachel Pierce, Oswego County Director of Employment and Training and a member of the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County.

They were accompanied by two eager users of the Imagination Library, Kara and Elise Pierce.

The Imagination Library is affiliated with Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation which she founded as a tribute to her father who, though successful in life, never learned to read. The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County received a $250,000 grant to start the program that is administered by the United Way.

Preschool children living in areas eligible for the grant may be registered and receive a new book in the mail each month until the age of five. Books are selected for their significant life skill lessons that are age appropriate. The first book sent is “The Little Engine That Could.” The books are completely free of charge to the family.

To date, the program in Oswego County has distributed 44,321 books to 3,650 children. It was noted that September is Literacy Month and that 12-15% of Oswego County adults are functionally illiterate.

Adults may register preschool children to receive Imagination Library books online at www.ImaginationLibrary.com or call the United Way for an application at (315) 593-1900, Ext. 201.

The Oswego Rotary Club is collecting winter garments for distribution by The Salvation Army from its Oswego Center at 73 West Second Street. New or gently used winter garments such as coats, scarves, hats, mufflers, insulated boots, mittens, and gloves in good, clean condition are needed. All sizes through adult are needed but the greatest need is for children through pre-teen sizes. Collection barrels may be found at Paul’s Big M, The Palladium-Times, Harmony Financial Services, and Wayne Drug.

The club will also be marking World Polio Day on October 24 and participating in the Halloween walk-through at Oswego Speedway.

