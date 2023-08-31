Kaylee Damm Joins Dawn Metott Counseling

OSWEGO, NY – Dawn Metott, Mental Health Counselor, PLLC has announced that Kaylee Damm has joined her practice as an associate counselor.

“I’m thrilled to have Kaylee join me as it allows me to expand my practice and provide services to adults and couples,” said Metott.

Damm, who holds a Mental Health Counseling degree with an Advance Certificate in LGBTQ from New York University, will be offering strength based approaches to Cognitive and Affirmative Therapy as well as Trauma Reprocessing to teen and adult clients.

“I’m excited to welcome Kaylee the practice,” said Metott. “Having served an internship with me I am quite familiar with her and impressed with Kaylee’s confidence as a counselor. Her experience working with teens, adults, couples, and the LGBTQ community is a perfect complement to the services I offer.”

Since starting the practice in 2000 Metott has seen the need for counseling services continue to rise. Much of which she attributes to the changes brought about by the pandemic.

“Children are experiencing high anxiety issues with school and peers, and are exhibiting much more obsessive compulsive behavior related to health and wellness. Many are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic. They weren’t able to enjoy a traditional school experience. The addition of Kaylee will allow us to help meet the needs of this growing population.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me,” added Damm. “It makes me feel good to be able to help others. I’m looking forward to working with Dawn as we expand the practice.”

Dawn Metott Counseling is located in Canal Commons, (Suite 16), 193 West First St. Oswego. For more information, visit metottcounseling.com.

