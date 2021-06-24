OSWEGO – The City of Oswego will be working on the Ellen Street water tower on Thursday, June 24, beginning at 9 a.m.

As a result, residents North to South from Niagara Street to to Miller Street, and east to west from West Third Street to Sophie Drive will experience very low water pressure. Residents along Hart Street, South Eighth Street and in the Cedarwood Apartment complex will also be affected.

Work should be completed and pressure should be restored by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

